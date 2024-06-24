Biodexa Announces Positive ERapa Phase 2 Trial Results At 12 Months In FAP; Stock Falls

(RTTNews) - Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc. (BDRX), Monday announced positive data from phase 2 clinical trial of eRapa at 12 months in Familial Adenomatous Polyposis or FAP, a proliferation of polyps in the colon and/or rectum, usually seen in mid-teenagers.

The biotechnology company added that eRapa is a proprietary oral tablet formulation of Rapamycin.

The study, partially funded by the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas, noted an overall 75 percent non-progression rate in 21 of 28 participants with a median reduction in polyp burden of 17 percent.

Meanwhile, in Cohort 2, where patients received 0.5 mg of eRapa daily every other week, the company found that 89 percent of patients were deemed non-progressors at 12 months with a median reduction in polyp burden of 29 percent.

Currently, Biodexa's stock is moving down 7.16 percent, to $0.984 on the Nasdaq.