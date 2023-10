Biohaven Prices Public Offering Of 10.23 Mln Shares At $22/shr

(RTTNews) - Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. (BHVN), a company focused on broad range of rare and common diseases, announced the pricing of its public offering of 10.227 million of its shares at a $22 per share. The company intends to use the proceeds from the offering, expected to be around $225 million, for general corporate purposes.

Biohaven has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.534 million shares at $22 per share. The offering is expected to be closed on October 5.

J.P. Morgan, TD Cowen, Leerink Partners, and Piper Sandler are acting as the joint lead book-running managers, William Blair is serving as a book-runner, and BTIG is working as lead manager of the offering.