Biomerica Gains Egyptian Authorization For Full Portfolio Of Rapid Diagnostic Tests
(RTTNews) - Biomerica, Inc. (BMRA), a provider of advanced diagnostic solutions, announced on Thursday that the Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA) has granted authorization for its complete portfolio of rapid tests for conditions related to cancers and chronic diseases.
The approval covers Biomerica's at-home tests, including the EZ Detect Colon Disease Test, Aware Breast Self Exam, Fortel Prostate (PSA) Screening Test, Fortel Kidney Disease Screening Test, and Fortel Ulcer (H. pylori) Screening Test.
Biomerica shares rose more than 4% in pre-market trading, after closing at $2.50, up 1.62% on Wednesday.
