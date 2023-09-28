|
28.09.2023 12:13:19
Bionomics: Phase 2b ATTUNE Trial With BNC210 Meets Primary Endpoint - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Bionomics Limited (BNOX) reported positive topline results from Phase 2b ATTUNE trial of BNC210 for the treatment of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. The company said the trial met primary endpoint showing BNC210 treatment led to a statistically significant reduction in total PTSD symptom severity at 12 weeks.
"The results of the ATTUNE trial delivered a positive dataset with treatment effects considerably higher than currently approved therapies. We believe these results will enable FDA discussions for the registrational path of BNC210 in PTSD, which in an indication with high unmet need", said Spyros Papapetropoulos, CEO of Bionomics.
The company is planning to advance BNC210 for the treatment of PTSD into registrational studies.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Bionomics Limited American Depositary Shares Repr 180 Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Bionomics Limited American Depositary Shares Repr 180 Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVortageserholung setzt sich fort: ATX und DAX mit Aufschlägen zum Quartalsschluss -- Wall Street letztlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneins ins Wochenende
Sowohl am heimischen als auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt griffen Anleger am Freitag zu. Die Anleger an den US-Börsen agierten am Freitag wankelmütig. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes tendierten in unterschiedliche Richtungen.