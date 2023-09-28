Bionomics: Phase 2b ATTUNE Trial With BNC210 Meets Primary Endpoint - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Bionomics Limited (BNOX) reported positive topline results from Phase 2b ATTUNE trial of BNC210 for the treatment of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. The company said the trial met primary endpoint showing BNC210 treatment led to a statistically significant reduction in total PTSD symptom severity at 12 weeks.

"The results of the ATTUNE trial delivered a positive dataset with treatment effects considerably higher than currently approved therapies. We believe these results will enable FDA discussions for the registrational path of BNC210 in PTSD, which in an indication with high unmet need", said Spyros Papapetropoulos, CEO of Bionomics.

The company is planning to advance BNC210 for the treatment of PTSD into registrational studies.

