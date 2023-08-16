|
Biophytis announces next regulatory steps in Europe and the United States for its COVA project
Biophytis
Biophytis announces next regulatory steps in Europe
and the United States for its COVA project
Paris (France) and Cambridge (Massachusetts, USA), August 16, 2023 07:00 am CET Biophytis SA (Nasdaq CM : BPTS, Euronext Growth Paris : ALBPS), («Biophytis»), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specialized in the development of therapeutics that are aimed at slowing the degenerative processes associated with aging and improving functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases, announced today that it has received feedback from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) enabling it to plan the next regulatory steps for its COVA project dedicated to the development of Sarconeos (BIO101) for severe forms of Covid-19.
After filing requests for pre-submission meetings with both agencies in recent weeks, the company will now request a scientific advice meeting in Europe and a Type B meeting in the United States. The purpose of these meetings will be to gather recommendations from the EMA and the FDA to fine-tune COVA's development plan prior to marketing approval.
These discussions will enable Biophytis to present the available data (preclinical, clinical, product and industrialization) and specify the additional information to be provided in the context of marketing authorization applications, in particularly the design of a confirmatory phase 3 clinical study.
Biophytis will also present the agencies with the possibility of extending the scope of its indication to viral respiratory pathologies other than Covid-19, notably influenza, based on its non-specific mechanism of action. This extension would significantly increase the number of patients eligible for treatment and optimize the commercial potential of Sarconeos (BIO101).
