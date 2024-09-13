BIOQUAL, Inc. Announces a Reduction in Workforce

This week BIOQUAL, Inc. (OTC: BIOQ) announced a reduction in workforce (RIF) of approximately 10% of its employees effective Monday, September 9, 2024. The RIF was a necessary cost-cutting measure due to the decrease in revenue and profitability that Bioqual has experienced in the last year. In a post-COVID-19 environment, the Company has seen a significant drop in the demand for their services due to the development of COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics and needed to realign its cost structure accordingly. BIOQUAL does not expect the RIF to impact the current services it provides or to hamper its business prospects for the future.

Statements herein that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including risks relating to the ability to continue to extend current government contracts; the Company’s ability to obtain new government or commercial contracts; continued demand for the use of animal models in scientific research; the Company’s ability to obtain sufficient numbers of animal models; the availability of adequate numbers of employees; the Company’s ability to perform under its contracts in accordance with the requirements of the contracts; the actual costs incurred in performing the Company’s contracts and its ability to manage its costs, including its capital expenditures; dependence on third parties; future capital needs; the ability to fund its capital needs through the use of its cash on hand and line of credit; and the future availability and cost of financing/capital sources to the Company.

