BIOQUAL Presents Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2023

2023

 

 

2022

Revenue

$

62,663,804

 

$

66,150,373

 

Income Before Income Tax

$

1,133,242

 

$

6,576,784

 

Net Income

$

835,548

 

$

5,260,569

 

Basic Earnings per Share

 

 

 

of Common Stock

$

.93

 

$

5.88

 

Diluted Earnings per Share

 

 

 

of Common Stock

$

.93

 

$

5.88

 

Weighted Average

 

 

 

Number of Shares Outstanding

 

 

 

For Basic Earnings Per Share

 

894,416

 

 

894,416

 

Weighted Average

 

 

 

Number of Shares Outstanding

 

 

 

For Diluted Earnings Per Share

 

894,416

 

 

894,423

Statements herein that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including risks relating to the ability to continue to extend current government contracts; the Company’s ability to obtain new government or commercial contracts; continued demand for the use of animal models in scientific research; the Company’s ability to obtain sufficient numbers of animal models; the availability of adequate numbers of employees; the Company’s ability to perform under its contracts in accordance with the requirements of the contracts; the actual costs incurred in performing the Company’s contracts and its ability to manage its costs, including its capital expenditures; dependence on third parties; future capital needs; the ability to fund its capital needs through the use of its cash on hand and line of credit; and the future availability and cost of financing/capital sources to the Company.

