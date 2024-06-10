|
10.06.2024 15:58:28
BioSig Technologies Announces Appointment Of Ferdinand Groenewald As Interim CFO
(RTTNews) - Medical technology company BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) announced Monday the appointment of Ferdinand Groenewald to the position of interim Chief Financial Officer. Groenewald is a certified public accountant with significant experience in finance and accounting. He currently serves as Vice President, Finance at Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc.
Previously, he served as an Independent Outside Director at SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd.; an Independent Director at HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. and an Independent Director at Sushi Ginza Onodera, Inc.
He also served as an Accountant at Wrinkle, Gardner & Co. PC, a Senior Staff Accountant at Financial Consulting Strategies LLC, a Controller, VP-Finance & Accounting Officer at Sadot Group, Inc. and a Chief Financial Officer at the same company; and Chief Accounting Officer & VP-Finance at Muscle Maker Development LLC.
