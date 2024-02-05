BioXcel: USPTO Allowed Patent Application For Method Of Treating Agitation In Alzheimer's Disease

(RTTNews) - BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI) announced Monday that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office or USPTO has allowed patent application for method of treating agitation in Alzheimer's disease using Oromucosal formulations of Dexmedetomidine.

It aligns with the company's strategic focus on bringing to market BXCL501 for potential acute treatment of agitation for Alzheimer's patients.

The company's U.S. Patent Application No. 17/496,470 claims pertain to a method of treating agitation in patients with Alzheimer's disease using the oromucosal administration of 60 mcg of dexmedetomidine in a water-soluble dosage form.

The broad claims encompass film formulations such as BXCL501 (sublingual dexmedetomidine), tablets, or wafers. BioXcel said the patent, when issued, is expected to have an expiration date of December 29, 2037, subject to patent term adjustmen, patent term extension, and terminal disclaimers.

BioXcel also announced that it has received an issue notification from the USPTO for U.S. Patent Application No. 17/993,422, from which U.S. Patent No. 11,890,272 is expected to issue on Tuesday, February 6.

The '272 patent claims a method of treating agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder through oromucosal administration of about 120 mcg to about 180 mcg of dexmedetomidine where the patient has a QT interval of less than 470 msec.

The patent, when issued, is expected to have an expiration date of July 17, 2040, subject to PTA, PTE, and terminal disclaimers.

