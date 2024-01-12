|
12.01.2024 04:47:08
Birks Group Holiday Period Comparable Store Sales Up 3.0%
(RTTNews) - Birks Group Inc. (BGI) reported that its comparable store sales for the fiscal year 2024 holiday period increased by 3.0% as compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase in comparable store sales in the holiday period was mainly attributable to the performance of both branded watches and Birks Fine Jewellery.
Net sales for the 8 week period ended 30th December, 2023 increased 8.1% compared to the prior year. The increase in net sales was driven primarily by a strong sales performance in the retail sector where third-party branded watches outperformed the sales during the comparable period in fiscal year 2023, the greater performance of Chinook and Laval stores which were renovated in 2023, and e-commerce sales growth.
