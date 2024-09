Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Surge Higher After Fed Cuts Rates

The stock market is on fire on Thursday and that has extended to cryptocurrencies as well. Over the past 24 hours, the value of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) jumped 6.5% at 1 p.m. ET to $63,700, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is up 7.6% to $2,470, and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is up 6.3% to $0.1068.The entire crypto market is up big and so is the stock market, driven by high volatility and high-growth stocks. The correlation between crypto and growth stocks continues.The market's reaction was a bit delayed, but the move today was driven by the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by 50 basis points yesterday. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool