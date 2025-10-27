GCL New Energy Holdings Aktie
WKN: 716999 / ISIN: BMG7782E1434
|
27.10.2025 21:34:58
Bitcoin Cash Surged 11% Over the Weekend: 1 Reason to Be Excited and Worried at the Same Time
I've found that crypto investors can often be among the most technically focused in the market. That's due in part to the fact that there aren't the same kinds of fundamental metrics to rely on when looking at these nascent and fast-growing technologies compared to other assets such as equities.That's certainly the case with tokens such as Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH), which has been on a tear of late in part due to these technical factors. Traders have long eyed the $550 level as a key threshold to be passed, with many looking toward the next key level of $820 per token (upside of around 50% from here).That's fine for those who follow such investing methodologies, but I don't. Here's what I see as the key driver of the recent rally in Bitcoin Cash, and why I think this particular catalyst could be both a good and bad thing for investors over time.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
