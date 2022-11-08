BitNile Holdings, Inc. Announces Notice of Noncompliance with NYSE American Listing Standards

BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company ("BitNile” or the "Company”) today announced that on November 2, 2022, it had received a deficiency letter (the "Letter”) from NYSE American LLC (the "Exchange”) indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the continued listing standards as set forth in Section 1003(f)(v) of the NYSE American Company Guide (the "Company Guide”). Specifically, the Letter informed the Company that the Exchange has determined that the shares of the Company's common stock (the "Shares”) have been selling for a low price per share for a substantial period of time and, pursuant to Section 1003(f)(v) of the Company Guide, the Company's continued listing is predicated on the Company effecting a reverse stock split of the Shares or otherwise demonstrating sustained price improvement within a reasonable period of time, which the Exchange determined to be no later than May 2, 2023.

About BitNile Holdings, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005621/en/