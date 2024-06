BJ's Wholesale Expands Same-day Delivery Service To Include Big-ticket Items

(RTTNews) - BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs, announced Tuesday an expansion of its popular same-day delivery service to include big-ticket items.

BJ's members in participating ZIP codes will now be able to order items like patio sets, grills and televisions for delivery, made possible through collaboration with Roadie, a UPS company.

The expansion of same-day delivery capabilities comes in time for summer celebrations. For a simple fee, members can enjoy same-day delivery on their favorite summer essentials, from groceries to outdoor furniture, at the same low prices available in-club.

BJ's helps members save time with a variety of shopping options including shopping online at BJs.com, using the BJ's mobile app, with digital coupons, in-club pickup, curbside pickup, same-day deliveryA and ExpressPay.

In addition to this expanded same-day delivery service, BJ's continues to bring everyday value to its members.