Blackboxstocks Tanks Following Deal To Acquire Evtec Aluminium

(RTTNews) - Shares of Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX), a financial technology and social media hybrid platform company, are down more than 19% Wednesday morning after the company said it agreed to acquire Evtec Aluminium Limited.

Evtec is a supplier of proprietary mission critical parts for the Electric Vehicle, Hybrid, Performance and Luxury OEM automotive markets.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.