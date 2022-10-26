Blackline Safety Showcases New Connected Worker Innovation at ADIPEC

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader in connected safety technology, today announced it will preview its new ground-breaking G6 single-gas detector at the 2022 ADIPEC (Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference) Exhibition, where it will be a featured exhibitor in the Canadian Pavilion. The company will also deliver a special session October 31st on how connected safety saves lives, informed by real-life customer case studies and data.

G6 was formally launched in September in North America and ADIPEC is an opportunity for customers, distributors, media and analysts in the Middle East to get a first look at this trailblazing connected safety innovation for oil and gas, petrochemical and other industrial workplaces. What makes G6 truly unique is its long-lasting connectivity, with a full year battery life and four-year device life. This means industrial organizations can fully harness real-time vital safety data for the first time in scenarios where disposable, traditional beep-and-flash detectors are commonly used.

"With this new technology, we’re bringing unprecedented levels of connectivity to industrial workplaces, helping to reduce the risk of injury, boost productivity and take proactive safety management to a new level,” said Cody Slater, CEO and Chair, Blackline Safety.

"We’re responding to a direct need in the market, giving safety managers higher performing technology to access reliable, actionable data at their fingertips.”

ADIPEC attendees will also hear from Blackline Safety’s Chief Growth Officer Sean Stinson. His presentation at the technical conference — "Industrial IOT to improve HSE Performance” — will use real-life examples to show how connected safety technology can save lives, drive efficiencies, and improve ESG performance. Join him Monday, October 31, in the ADNEC Atrium, Station 3 at 3.30 p.m.

AIDPEC takes place from October 31st to November 3rd at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, United Arab Emirates. The annual event provides a unique opportunity to network with the energy industry and discover new technologies, innovations and solutions. Blackline Safety can be found at stand #2460 in the Canadian Pavilion.

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a technology leader driving innovation in the industrial workforce through IoT (Internet of Things). With connected safety devices and predictive analytics, Blackline enables companies to drive towards zero safety incidents and improved operational performance. Blackline provides wearable devices, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and enhance overall productivity for organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, Blackline provide a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 185 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency alerts. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

