Blackline Safety to Participate in ATB Capital Markets’ 11th Annual Institutional Investor Conference

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader in connected safety technology, today announced its participation in ATB Capital Markets’ 11th Annual Institutional Investor Conference, taking place at the Shangri-La hotel in Toronto, Canada January 10 – 12, 2023. Blackline Safety will be participating in the conference’s dedicated "Growth and Innovation” track on January 10, 2023.

Management will be available to meet with institutional investors to discuss its disruptive connected safety technology solutions, attractive hardware-enabled software-as-a-service business model, path to profitability, growth opportunities and track record. Additionally, Cody Slater, CEO and Chair of Blackline Safety, will be presenting at the conference on January 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Institutional investors wishing to attend the conference and schedule meetings with management should contact their ATB representative to register.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety is a technology leader driving innovation in the industrial workforce through IoT (Internet of Things). With connected safety devices and predictive analytics, Blackline enables companies to drive towards zero safety incidents and improved operational performance. Blackline provides wearable devices, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and enhance overall productivity for organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, Blackline provides a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 185 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency alerts. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

