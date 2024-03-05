BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2023, Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 per Share

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) ("BCIC” or the "Company,” "we,” "us” or "our”) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, payable in cash on March 29, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2024. Stockholders that participate in the Company’s dividend reinvestment plan will receive this dividend in cash and not in shares of the Company’s common stock to facilitate the anticipated closing of the merger with TCPC.

"We again generated solid NII in the fourth quarter, producing 15% year-over-year growth and providing healthy dividend coverage of 128%. We selectively grew our portfolio during the quarter with new investments in first lien loans. Over the past several quarters, we have successfully diversified and strengthened the portfolio as we continue to identify attractive investment opportunities to prudently grow on behalf of our shareholders,” said James E. Keenan, Chairman and Interim CEO of the Company. "We finished 2023 with a well-diversified portfolio of 121 companies, more than doubling our number of portfolio companies over the past three years, while first lien loans comprised 85% of the portfolio, up from 50% at the end of 2020."

"We have strategically positioned the Company for NAV stability and overall sound credit quality across market cycles. We are excited about our proposed merger with BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. We believe this transaction positions the combined company for sustained growth and would create meaningful value for the stockholders of BCIC, including opportunities to benefit from more efficient access to capital, the potential for improved trading dynamics, combined operating efficiencies, and a base management fee reduction that has been proposed in conjunction with a successful closing of the transaction. This merger is a strategic next step in the growth and evolution of BlackRock's business development company platform," Mr. Keenan added.

December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Portfolio Composition First Lien Debt 85% 79% 74% 50% Second Lien Debt 11% 16% 19% 27% Junior Capital1 4% 5% 7% 23% Portfolio Company Count 121 116 86 55 Non-Core Assets Portfolio Company Count2 1 3 5 6 Fair Market Value ("FMV") in Millions3 — 9 26 42 % of investments, at FMV3 — 2% 5% 9% _____________________________________________ Includes unsecured/subordinated debt and equity investments. Excludes portfolio companies with zero FMV. As of December 31, 2023, the fair market value of non-core assets was less than $0.1 million, therefore the FMV and the % of investments at FMV of non-core assets have been rounded to zero.

Financial Highlights

Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2022 ($'s in millions, except per share data)2 Total Amount Per Share Total Amount Per Share Total Amount Per Share Net Investment Income/(loss) $9.3 $0.13 $9.5 $0.13 $8.1 $0.11 Net realized and unrealized gains/(losses) $(3.9) $(0.06) $1.3 $0.02 $(13.2) $(0.18) Basic earnings/(losses) $5.4 $0.07 $10.8 $0.15 $(5.1) $(0.07) Dividends declared $7.3 $0.10 $7.3 $0.10 $7.3 $0.10 Net Investment Income/(loss), as adjusted1 $9.0 $0.12 $9.8 $0.13 $8.1 $0.11 Basic earnings/(losses), as adjusted1 $5.1 $0.07 $11.1 $0.15 $(5.1) $(0.07) _____________________________________________ Non-GAAP basis financial measure, excluding the hypothetical liquidation basis capital gain incentive fee accrual (reversal), if any, under GAAP. See Supplemental Information. Totals may not foot due to rounding.

2023 Totals 2022 Totals ($'s in millions, except per share data)2 Total Amount Per Share Total Amount Per Share Net Investment Income/(loss) $36.6 $0.50 $29.4 $0.40 Net realized and unrealized gains/(losses) $(10.3) $(0.14) $(25.9) $(0.35) Basic earnings/(losses) $26.2 $0.36 $3.5 $0.05 Dividends declared $(29.0) $0.40 $(29.3) $0.40 Net Investment Income/(loss), as adjusted1 $36.6 $0.50 $27.8 $0.38 Basic earnings/(losses), as adjusted1 $26.2 $0.36 $1.9 $0.03 _____________________________________________ Non-GAAP basis financial measure, excluding the hypothetical liquidation basis capital gain incentive fee accrual (reversal), if any, under GAAP. See Supplemental Information. Totals may not foot due to rounding.

($'s in millions, except per share data) December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Total assets $627.3 $618.0 $589.1 Investment portfolio, at FMV $604.5 $595.3 $570.5 Debt outstanding $292.3 $275.3 $253.0 Total net assets $315.7 $317.6 $318.5 Net asset value per share $4.35 $4.38 $4.39 Net leverage ratio1 0.91x 0.84x 0.77x _____________________________________________ Calculated as the ratio between (a) debt, excluding unamortized debt issuance costs, less available cash and receivable for investments sold, plus payables for investments purchased, and (b) NAV.

Business Updates

Non-Core Legacy Portfolio and Other Junior Capital Exposure : As of December 31, 2023, the Company's non-core assets represented less than 0.01% of the entire portfolio at fair value, down from 9% at the end of 2020. As of December 31, 2023, the Company’s other junior capital (including unsecured/subordinated debt and equity) exposure, excluding non-core assets, remained low at 4% of the portfolio, down from 5% at December 31, 2022 and 7% at December 31, 2021.

: As of December 31, 2023, the Company's non-core assets represented less than 0.01% of the entire portfolio at fair value, down from 9% at the end of 2020. As of December 31, 2023, the Company’s other junior capital (including unsecured/subordinated debt and equity) exposure, excluding non-core assets, remained low at 4% of the portfolio, down from 5% at December 31, 2022 and 7% at December 31, 2021. Share Repurchase Program : On November 7, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors reapproved the authorization for the Company to purchase up to a total of 8,000,000 shares, commencing on November 7, 2023 and effective until the earlier of (i) November 6, 2024 or (ii) such time that all the authorized shares have been repurchased, subject to the terms of the share repurchase program. No shares were repurchased under our existing share repurchase program during the fourth quarter of 2023. Since the inception of the share repurchase program through December 31, 2023, the Company has purchased over 11.9 million shares at an average price of $6.16 per share, including brokerage commissions, for a total of $73.4 million. As of December 31, 2023, 8,000,000 shares remained authorized for repurchase.

Fourth Quarter Financial Updates

NII was $9.3 million, or approximately $0.13 per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2023, down from $9.5 million in the prior quarter. The decrease was largely due to lower total investment income earned during the quarter primarily due to two positions designated as non-accrual during the third quarter and fourth quarter, respectively, and lower one-time fee and other income earned compared to the prior quarter, partially offset by a $0.8 million decrease in total expenses during the fourth quarter. Relative to our declared dividend of $0.10 per share, dividend coverage was 128% on a GAAP basis, down from 131% in the prior quarter and up from 112% in the fourth quarter of 2022. As compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, NII for the quarter increased $1.2 million, representing a 15% year-over-year increase.

NAV decreased to $315.7 million at December 31, 2023, down from $317.6 million at September 30, 2023, due primarily to $3.9 million of net realized and unrealized losses on the portfolio during the quarter, partially offset by $2.0 million of NII in excess of the declared dividend. NAV per share decreased to $4.35 per share from $4.38 per share as of September 30, 2023.

Tax characteristics of all 2023 dividends were reported to stockholders on Form 1099 after the end of the calendar year. Our 2023 aggregate dividends were $0.40 per share, 100% of which was sourced from net investment income with no return of capital paid to shareholders. At our discretion, we may carry forward taxable income in excess of calendar year dividends and pay a 4% excise tax on this income. We will accrue excise tax on estimated undistributed taxable income as required. There was no undistributed taxable income from 2023, and therefore no excise tax payable at December 31, 2023.

Portfolio and Investment Activity*

($’s in millions) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Investment deployments $25.4 $36.0 $124.1 $231.5 Investment exits $12.6 $27.9 $83.4 $192.4 Number of portfolio company investments at end of period 121 116 121 116 Weighted average yield of debt and income producing equity securities, at FMV 12.7% 12.0% 12.7% 12.0% % of Portfolio invested in Secured debt, at FMV 96% 94% 96% 94% % of Portfolio invested in Unsecured/subordinated debt, at FMV 3% 4% 3% 4% % of Portfolio invested in Equity, at FMV 1% 2% 1% 2% Average investment by portfolio company, at amortized cost $5.8 $5.7 $5.8 $5.7 _____________________________________________ *Balance sheet amounts and yield information above are as of period end.

We deployed $25.4 million during the quarter while exits and repayments totaled $12.6 million, resulting in a $12.8 million net increase in our portfolio.

Deployments consisted of investments/fundings into five new portfolio companies and primarily four existing portfolio companies, which are outlined as follows

New Portfolio Companies

$8.9 million SOFR ("S") + 7.00% first lien term loan and $0.5 million unfunded revolver to Mesquite Bidco, LLC, a casino and hotel operator;

$4.5 million S + 6.00% first lien term loan to Bad Boy Mowers JV Acquisition, LLC, a lawnmower manufacturer;

$2.7 million S + 5.50% first lien term loan to TransNetwork, LLC, a provider of payment processing services;

$2.3 million S + 6.75% first lien term loan to Palmdale Oil Company, LLC, a provider of fuel and lubricant services to commercial fleets; and

$0.8 million S + 6.75% first lien term loan and $0.1 million unfunded revolver to Crewline Buyer, Inc., a software provider of application performance monitoring solutions.

Existing Portfolio Companies

$0.9 million S + 6.00% first lien term loan, $0.9 million unfunded delayed draw term loan ("DDTL") and $0.1 million DDTL funding to Vortex Companies, LLC;

$1.4 million S + 6.50% unfunded DDTL to GTY Technology Holdings Inc.;

$1.0 million S + 6.25% DDTL funding to Wealth Enhancement Group, LLC; and

$0.9 million S + 6.25% DDTL funding to Modigent, LLC (f/k/a Pueblo Mechanical and Controls, LLC).

Exits and repayments were primarily concentrated in six portfolio companies, including one partial paydown:

$3.5 million full repayment at par of second lien term loan in Blackbird Purchaser, Inc. (Ohio Transmission Corp.);

$3.1 million full repayment at par of first lien term loan and DDTL in Grey Orange Incorporated;

$2.2 million full repayment at par of first lien term loan in Tessian Inc.;

$1.1 million partial repayment at par of first lien term loan and DDTL in Persado, Inc.;

$0.7 million full repayment at par of first lien term loan in Geo Parent Corporation; and

$0.3 million of proceeds from the sale of our entire position in the first lien term loan and revolver in Opco Borrower, LLC (Giving Home Health Care).

As of December 31, 2023, our first lien term loan in Thras.io, LLC was designated as a non-accrual investment position, due to a continued decline in operating performance. At quarter end, the Company had four investment positions designated as full non-accrual positions, representing approximately 4.1% and 13.2% of total debt and preferred stock investments, at fair value and cost, respectively. In addition, our first lien 6 th amendment term loan in Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC was designated as a partial non-accrual position given that the 7% PIK portion of the coupon has been deemed uncollectible.

amendment term loan in Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC was designated as a partial non-accrual position given that the 7% PIK portion of the coupon has been deemed uncollectible. The weighted average internal investment rating of the portfolio at FMV was 1.53 at December 31, 2023, as compared to 1.45 at September 30, 2023 and 1.33 at December 31, 2022.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2023, net realized and unrealized losses were $(3.9) million, including $(4.3) million of unrealized depreciation, partially offset by $0.3 million of unrealized appreciation on our interest rate swap position and $0.1 million of realized gain on investments during the quarter.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At December 31, 2023, we had $9.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and $64.0 million of availability under our Credit Facility, subject to leverage restrictions, resulting in $73.4 million of availability for deployment into portfolio company investments, including current unfunded commitments, and for general use in the normal course of business.

Net leverage, adjusted for available cash, receivables for investments sold, payables for investments purchased and unamortized debt issuance costs, was 0.91x at quarter end, and our 207% asset coverage ratio provided the Company with additional debt capacity of $64.0 million under its asset coverage requirements, subject to borrowing capacity and borrowing base restrictions. Further, as of December 31, 2023, approximately 83% of our assets were invested in qualifying assets, exceeding the 70% requirement for a business development company under Section 55(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on March 29, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2024.

Conference Call

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation will host a webcast/teleconference at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, to discuss its fourth quarter 2023 financial results. All interested parties are welcome to participate. You can access the teleconference by dialing, from the United States, (877) 400-0505 or from outside the United States, +1 (786) 460-7166, 10 minutes before 10:00 a.m. and referencing the BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation Conference Call (ID Number 8358810). This teleconference can also be accessed using Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, or Firefox via this link: BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Once clicked-on, please enter your information to be connected. Please note that the link becomes active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of www.blackrockbkcc.com.

The teleconference and the webcast will be available for replay by 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 and ending at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. The replay of the teleconference can be accessed via the following link: BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call Replay. To access the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of www.blackrockbkcc.com.

Prior to the webcast/teleconference, an investor presentation that complements the earnings conference call will be posted to BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s website within the Presentations section of the Investors page.

About BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation

Formed in 2005, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company that provides debt and equity capital to middle-market companies.

The Company's investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. We invest primarily in middle-market companies in the form of senior debt securities and loans, and our investment portfolio may include junior secured and unsecured debt securities and loans, each of which may include an equity component.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Investments at fair value: Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (cost of $616,753,604 and $569,528,145) $588,902,268 $551,686,646 Non-controlled, affiliated investments (cost of $1,139,598 and $3,849,638) — 3,574,438 Controlled investments (cost of $84,419,465 and $84,922,381) 15,625,000 15,228,000 Total investments at fair value (cost of $702,312,667 and $658,300,164) 604,527,268 570,489,084 Cash and cash equivalents 9,359,280 9,531,190 Interest, dividends and fees receivable 8,222,648 5,515,446 Deferred debt issuance costs 2,969,390 1,055,117 Due from broker 1,823,087 1,946,507 Receivable for investments sold 16,751 12,096 Prepaid expenses and other assets 367,048 510,706 Total assets $627,285,472 $589,060,146 Liabilities Debt (net of deferred issuance costs of $658,063 and $996,839) $292,341,938 $253,003,161 Dividends payable 7,257,191 7,257,191 Payable for investments purchased 2,580,510 600,391 Management fees payable 2,281,541 2,186,540 Income incentive fees payable 1,908,371 3,403,349 Interest and debt related payables 1,517,339 738,719 Interest Rate Swap at fair value 1,379,397 1,332,299 Accrued administrative expenses 354,773 397,299 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,934,553 1,618,844 Total liabilities 311,555,613 270,537,793 Net assets Common stock, par value $.001 per share, 200,000,000 common shares authorized, 84,481,797 issued and 72,571,907 outstanding 84,482 84,482 Paid-in capital in excess of par 849,324,658 850,199,351 Distributable earnings (losses) (460,305,579) (458,387,778) Treasury stock at cost, 11,909,890 shares held (73,373,702) (73,373,702) Total net assets 315,729,859 318,522,353 Total liabilities and net assets $627,285,472 $589,060,146 Net assets per share $4.35 $4.39

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Investment income Interest income (excluding PIK): Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments $18,736,190 $16,400,756 $74,097,252 $54,387,478 PIK interest income: Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 1,288,363 512,299 4,885,376 1,138,311 Non-controlled, affiliated investments — 109,309 31,794 456,686 PIK dividend income: Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 108,835 83,725 376,040 319,524 Other income: Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 175,932 353,070 964,712 1,633,795 Total investment income 20,309,320 17,459,159 80,355,174 57,935,794 Operating expenses Interest and other debt expenses 5,828,348 4,213,025 21,711,617 13,140,402 Management fees 2,281,541 2,186,540 8,912,663 8,311,686 Incentive fees on income 1,908,371 1,712,604 7,740,902 3,422,362 Incentive fees on capital gains(1) (261,077) — — (1,544,569) Professional fees 392,437 112,420 1,365,075 836,788 Administrative expenses 354,773 397,299 1,161,339 1,407,775 Director fees 158,125 158,125 815,250 613,750 Insurance expense 102,949 164,534 571,104 747,428 Investment advisor expenses 17,094 25,819 68,374 103,276 Other operating expenses 250,783 396,017 1,443,478 1,525,774 Total expenses 11,033,344 9,366,383 43,789,802 28,564,672 Net investment income(1) 9,275,976 8,092,776 36,565,372 29,371,122 Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments and Interest Rate Swap Net realized gain (loss): Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 121,018 — 363,087 1,196,573 Non-controlled, affiliated investments — — (441,906) — Net realized gain (loss) 121,018 — (78,819) 1,196,573 Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation): Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (4,900,498) (10,151,765) (10,009,837) (23,845,171) Non-controlled, affiliated investments — 288,182 (864,398) 620,438 Controlled investments 574,000 (3,214,001) 899,916 (2,523,687) Interest Rate Swap 318,350 (117,641) (275,964) (1,332,299) Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) (4,008,148) (13,195,225) (10,250,283) (27,080,719) Net realized and unrealized gain (loss) (3,887,130) (13,195,225) (10,329,102) (25,884,146) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $5,388,846 $(5,102,449) $26,236,270 $3,486,976 Net investment income per share—basic(1) $0.13 $0.11 $0.50 $0.40 Earnings (loss) per share—basic(1) $0.07 $(0.07) $0.36 $0.05 Weighted average shares outstanding—basic 72,571,907 72,611,050 72,571,907 73,314,124 Net investment income per share—diluted(1)(2) $0.13 $0.11 $0.50 $0.40 Earnings (loss) per share—diluted(1)(2) $0.07 $(0.07) $0.36 $0.05 Weighted average shares outstanding—diluted 72,571,907 72,611,050 72,571,907 81,042,705

_____________________________________________ (1) Net investment income and per share amounts displayed above are net of the accrual (reversal) for incentive fees on capital gains which is reflected on a hypothetical liquidation basis in accordance with GAAP for the three month period ended December 31, 2023 and for the year ended December 31, 2022. Refer to Supplemental Information section below for further details and as adjusted figures that reflect that there were no incentive fees on capital gains realized and payable to the Advisor during such periods. (2) For the year ended December 31, 2022, the impact of the hypothetical conversion of the 2022 Convertible Notes was antidilutive.

Supplemental Information

The Company reports its financial results on a generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP”) basis; however, management believes that evaluating the Company’s ongoing operating results may be enhanced if investors have additional non-GAAP basis financial measures. Management reviews non-GAAP financial measures to assess ongoing operations and, for the reasons described below, considers them to be effective indicators, for both management and investors, of the Company’s financial performance over time. Management does not advocate that investors consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The Company records its liability for incentive fees based on capital gains (if any) by performing a hypothetical liquidation basis calculation at the end of each reporting period, as required by GAAP, which assumes that all unrealized capital appreciation and depreciation is realized as of the reporting date. It should be noted that incentive fees based on capital gains (if any) are not due and payable until the end of the annual measurement period, or every June 30. The incremental incentive fees disclosed for a given period are not necessarily indicative of actual full year results. Changes in the economic environment, financial markets, geopolitical conditions and other parameters could cause actual results to differ from estimates and such differences could be material. There can be no assurance that unrealized capital appreciation and depreciation will be realized in the future, or that any accrued capital gains incentive fee will become payable. Incentive fee amounts on capital gains actually paid by the Company will specifically exclude consideration of unrealized capital appreciation, consistent with requirements under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 and the Company’s investment management agreement. For a more detailed description of the Company’s incentive fees, please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, on file with the SEC.

Computations for the periods below are derived from the Company's financial statements as follows:

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 GAAP Basis: Net Investment Income $9,275,976 $8,092,776 $36,565,372 $29,371,122 Net Investment Income per share 0.13 0.11 0.50 0.40 Addback: GAAP incentive fee (reversal) based on capital gains (261,077) — — (1,544,569) Addback: GAAP incentive fee based on Income 1,908,371 1,712,604 7,740,902 3,422,362 Pre-Incentive Fee1: Net Investment Income $10,923,270 $9,805,380 $44,306,274 $31,248,915 Net Investment Income per share 0.15 0.14 0.61 0.43 Less: Incremental incentive fee based on Income (1,908,371) (1,712,604) (7,740,902) (3,422,362) As Adjusted2: Net Investment Income $9,014,899 $8,092,776 $36,565,372 $27,826,553 Net Investment Income per share 0.12 0.11 0.50 0.38 _____________________________________________ Pre-Incentive Fee: Amounts are adjusted to remove all incentive fees (if any). As Adjusted: This is a non-GAAP financial measure. This measure differs from the GAAP financial measure as amounts are adjusted to remove the GAAP accrual (reversal) for incentive fee based on capital gains (if any), and to include only the incremental incentive fee based on income (if any). Adjusted amounts reflect the fact that no incentive fee on capital gains was realized and payable to the Advisor during the three month period ended December 31, 2023 and for the year ended December 31, 2022, respectively. Under the current investment management agreement, incentive fee based on income is calculated for each calendar quarter and may be paid on a quarterly basis if certain thresholds are met. The Company believes this As-Adjusted measure provides useful information to investors and management because it provides an additional tool to more accurately evaluate incentive fees actually paid to the Advisor and considers the measure to be effective indicator of financial performance over time.

