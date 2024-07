Blackwall and Silvertown tunnels will cost up to £4 at peak times, says TfL

Fares for road tunnels under Thames could be halved for low-income local residents, as pricing consultation opensDrivers will be charged up to £4 at peak times for a one-way trip through either the Blackwall tunnel or the new Silvertown tunnel after the latter opens in 2025, Transport for London has announced.However, TfL is proposing to halve these charges for low-income local residents in east London to use either of the road tunnels under the Thames, as well as exempting buses, black taxis and zero-emission cabs. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian