Blink Launches Vehicle-to-grid Advanced EQ 200 Charger

(RTTNews) - Blink Charging Co. (BLNK), a provider and operator of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced the launch of its advanced EQ 200 charger in the UK and Ireland.

The EQ 200 is a next-generation, vehicle-to-grid, bi-directional charger that features Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and 2G and 4G connectivity.

Designed to facilitate the development of a sustainable EV charging infrastructure, the EQ 200 charger enables the transition from static EV charging to more dynamic and sustainable energy management as grid technology advances.

The EQ 200 charger's compact design makes it suitable for workplace and parking operators as well as residential users. Its smart features enable the charger to draw on the energy stored in an electric vehicle's battery to power other devices in the office or home, charge other EVs, or feed electricity back into the grid.

This Level 2 (L2) AC charger is MID-certified and designed for the European market, offering up to 22kW of charging power output.

The company believes that the EQ 200 charger with its smart energy management features is essential for making the transition to more dynamic and sustainable energy management.