Block Listing Interim Review

Block Listing Six Monthly Return

Schedule 5

To

Regulation Department,
Euronext Dublin

Date

2 July 2024

 

 

AVS No

     

 

 

 

Please ensure the entries on this return are typed or printed electronically

1

Name of applicant

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

2

Name of scheme

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 2014

Long Term Incentive Plan

3

Period of return

From

16/12/2023

To

01/07/2024

4

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return

4,596,499

 

5

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for)

Nil

6

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period

Nil

7

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period

4,596,499

 

 

Name of contact

Daragh O’Reilly (Davy)

Telephone number of contact

+353 1 679 6363
               

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ISIN: IE00BJ34P519
Category Code: BLR
TIDM: IRES
LEI Code: 635400EOPACLULRENY18
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 331628
EQS News ID: 1938213

 
