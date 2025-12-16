Irish Residential Properties REIT Aktie

Irish Residential Properties REIT für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1XEQV / ISIN: IE00BJ34P519

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
16.12.2025 08:00:05

Block listing Interim Review

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)
Block listing Interim Review

16-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Block Listing Six Monthly Return

Schedule 5

To

Regulation Department,
Euronext Dublin

Date

16 December 2025

 

 

AVS No

     

 

 

 

Please ensure the entries on this return are typed or printed electronically

1

Name of applicant

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

2

Name of scheme

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 2014

Long Term Incentive Plan

3

Period of return

From

17/6/2025

To

16/12/2025

4

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return

4,596,499

 

5

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for)

Nil

6

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period

Nil

7

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period

4,596,499

 

 

Name of contact

Daragh O’Reilly (Davy)

Telephone number of contact

+353 1 679 6363
               

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Your attention is drawn to the Privacy Statement of the Irish Stock Exchange trading as Euronext Dublin, accessible at: http://www.ise.ie/Privacy-Statement/.  This outlines how and why your personal data may be processed by us when you, or a company with which you are connected, engage with us or avail of our services.  If you are acting on behalf of a company engaging with or availing of the services of Euronext Dublin, you must ensure that our Privacy Statement has been brought to the attention of all persons whose personal data we may process in the course of our relationship with your company (e.g. agents, officers, employees and other personnel).

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: IE00BJ34P519
Category Code: BLR
TIDM: IRES
LEI Code: 635400EOPACLULRENY18
Sequence No.: 411541
EQS News ID: 2246034

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Irish Residential Properties REIT PLCmehr Nachrichten

08:00
 Block listing Interim Review (EQS Group)
25.11.25
 Q3 Trading Update (EQS Group)
10.10.25
 Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Holding(s) in Company* (EQS Group)
03.10.25
 Holding(s) in Company* (EQS Group)
03.10.25
 Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
15.09.25
 Holding(s) in Company* (EQS Group)
05.09.25
 Holding(s) in Company* (EQS Group)
13.08.25
 Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)

Analysen zu Irish Residential Properties REIT PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC 0,91 -0,33% Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

14.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 50
14.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 50: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
13.12.25 KW 50: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
12.12.25 KW 50: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wichtige US-Daten stehen an: ATX-Anleger wohl in Wartestellung -- DAX vor schwachem Start -- Asiens Börsen mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt dürfte zunächst schwächer starten. Auch am deutschen Markt zeichnen sich Startverluste ab. In Fernost dominieren die Bären das Börsengeschehen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen