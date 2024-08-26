26.08.2024 14:55:49

Bloomin' Brands Appoints Michael Spanos To Succeed David Deno As CEO

(RTTNews) - Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN) announced Monday that Michael Spanos has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the company. Spanos will begin his new role in Tampa on September 3, 2024.

Former CEO David Deno announced on May 7, 2024, his planned retirement as CEO and from the Board of Directors.

Spanos joins the company from Delta Air Lines where he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. In that role he led the global operations/customer experience team of 90,000 employees.

Prior to his service at Delta, Spanos led Six Flags Entertainment as CEO and President, and spent more than 25 years at PepsiCo and the Pepsi Bottling Group in various positions including President Greater China, CEO of Asia Middle East and North Africa sector, and Chief Customer Officer of North American Beverages.

