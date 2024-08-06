Bloomin' Brands Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Bloomin' Brands Inc. (BLMN) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $28.40 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $68.28 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Bloomin' Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $45.03 million or $0.51 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.9% to $1.119 billion from $1.153 billion last year.

Bloomin' Brands Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $28.40 Mln. vs. $68.28 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.32 vs. $0.70 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.119 Bln vs. $1.153 Bln last year.