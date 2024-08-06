06.08.2024 15:28:02

Bloomin' Brands Slashes FY24 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN) slashed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2024. The company also provided outlook for the third quarter.

For the third quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $0.15 to $0.23 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.17 to $0.25 per share on U.S. comparable restaurant sales decline between 2 percent and flat.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.39 per share on revenues of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, the company now projects earnings in a range of $0.25 to $0.45 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $2.10 to $2.30 per share on U.S. comparable restaurant sales decline between 1 percent and flat.

Previously, the company expected earnings in a range of $0.79 to $0.94 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $2.51 to $2.66 per share on U.S. comparable restaurant sales growth between flat and 2 percent.

The Street is looking for earnings of $2.41 per share on revenues of $4.52 billion for the year.

On July 23, 2024, our Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share, payable on September 4, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 20, 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Bloomin' Brands Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Bloomin' Brands Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Bloomin' Brands Inc 15,60 -7,14% Bloomin' Brands Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX eröffnen höher -- Asiens Märkte in Grün
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt notieren zum Handelsbeginn am Mittwoch etwas höher. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchen zur Wochenmitte Gewinne.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen