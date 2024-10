Blue Bird Announces Prelim. FY24 Sales Revenue Growth Of 19%

(RTTNews) - Blue Bird Corp. (BLBD), Friday announced preliminary results for the fiscal year 2024. During the period, the company sold 9,000 buses, up 6 percent from last year, and reported sales revenue of $1.35 billion, up 19 percent from last year.

Also, the company registered electric vehicle sales of 704 buses, up 29 percent from the previous year.

Currently, Blue Bird's stock is trading at $42.67, up 3.67 percent on the Nasdaq.