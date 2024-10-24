Blue Bird Delivers First Fleet of Propane-Powered Buses to School District of Philadelphia

Blue Bird Corporation (Nasdaq: BLBD), the leader in electric and low-emission school buses, has delivered its first fleet of propane-powered buses to the School District of Philadelphia (SDP), the largest school district in Pennsylvania. Blue Bird supplied a total of 38 near-zero emission vehicles to help the district accelerate its shift to clean student transportation. The School District of Philadelphia serves nearly 200,000 students in 218 schools.

Blue Bird delivered the first fleet of 38 near-zero emission, propane-powered Vision school buses to the School District of Philadelphia to help the district accelerate its shift to clean student transportation. (Image provided by Blue Bird Corporation)

Blue Bird delivered 38 Vision propane-powered school buses to SDP earlier this year. These Type C buses can carry a maximum of 42 students for up to 300 miles on a single tank of propane gas. The company’s industry-leading propane buses generate 96% fewer harmful emissions than their diesel counterparts, thereby, protecting student, bus driver, and community health.

In addition, propane-powered school buses lower the total cost of ownership of bus fleets, with school districts benefiting from fuel and maintenance cost savings of up to $3,700 per bus annually compared with diesel buses. Thus, SDP’s propane-powered bus fleet could save the district more than $2.1 million over the 15-year life of its vehicles.

"We are excited to be leading the way here in Philadelphia as we grow our low-emission school bus fleet and create a healthier environment for our students, drivers, and the community-at-large,” said Superintendent Tony B. Watlington, Sr., Ed.D., School District of Philadelphia. "We are pleased to work with Blue Bird, the leader in low- and zero-emission school buses, and various other top partner organizations to bring our very first propane-powered bus fleet to fruition. Together, we continue to turn our compelling vision of clean student transportation into reality.”

"We are thrilled to supply the School District of Philadelphia, one of the largest in the nation, with our industry-leading, ultra-low-emission propane school buses,” said Albert Burleigh, vice president of North America bus sales at Blue Bird Corporation. "SDP already operates five Blue Bird electric, zero-emission school buses. Utilizing electric and propane-powered school buses, the school district combines the most technologically advanced clean school buses in its fleet leading the way to creating sustainable student transportation.”

Starting in 2012, Blue Bird teamed up with ROUSH CleanTech to build industry-leading, alternative-fuel powered vehicles. ROUSH CleanTech integrates a compact, durable and easy-to-maintain 7.3L engine into low-emission powertrain options for propane-powered school buses. Since then, Blue Bird has deployed more than 20,000 propane-powered school buses.

"Congratulations to the School District of Philadelphia for its commitment to reducing emissions with cost-cutting propane school buses,” added Todd Mouw, executive vice president of sales, marketing and customer success at ROUSH CleanTech. "We look forward to serving the district for many years to come.”

Blue Bird is the only school bus manufacturer in the United States to offer propane-powered school buses. The demand for the company’s propane buses has steadily increased over the past decade. Today’s propane engine is 90% cleaner than the most stringent federal emission standard set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). New and even stricter emission standards will take effect in 2027. Blue Bird’s near zero-emission, propane-powered school buses exceed those emission standards already today.

Presently, more than 1.3 million students in over 1,100 school districts nationwide ride to school daily in propane-powered buses. SDP purchased its advanced propane-powered vehicles through Blue Bird’s authorized school bus dealer Brightbill Body Works in Lebanon, Pa.

