Blue Bird Donates Electric School Bus to Jerome Bettis Bus Stops Here Foundation

Blue Bird Corporation (Nasdaq: BLBD), the leader in electric and low-emission school buses, has donated an advanced Blue Bird Vision electric school bus to the Jerome Bettis Bus Stops Here Foundation in Pittsburgh, Pa. The bus will be turned into a mobile computer lab to expand the foundation’s digital literacy programs for local community members in need.

The Blue Bird computer lab on wheels will serve both children and adults in low-income communities to develop critical computer skills for future success and upward mobility. The foundation anticipates assisting up to 200 students and adult-learners per week to help close the digital divide in our communities. The mobile computer lab will operate weekdays from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and travel to a different neighborhood each day.

Jerome Bettis, Pro Football Hall of Famer and legendary former football running back for the Pittsburgh Steelers, founded the Bus Stops Here Foundation in 1997. Nicknamed "the Bus" for his large size and running style, Bettis has utilized his foundation to provide education, sports, technology, and recreational opportunities to the underprivileged youth of the inner-city. Jerome Bettis also resides in Atlanta, Ga. – the same state that Blue Bird has called home for nearly a century.

"My Bus Stops Here Foundation has worked over the past few years to help close the digital divide for inner-city communities,” said Jerome Bettis, Pro Football Hall of Famer. "Covid-19 really exposed this issue even more, so I knew we had to do something more impactful, and the CyberBus is the next bus stop on that journey to create an equal opportunity for all.”

"We are thrilled to partner with Jerome Bettis and his Bus Stops Here Foundation,” said Blue Bird CEO Phil Horlock. "Now our electric bus will turn into a powerful vehicle to bridge the digital divide in our communities. In addition, this bus generates zero emissions, protecting the health of our most vulnerable students and communities.”

Blue Bird donated a pre-owned Vision all-electric school bus in excellent condition to the foundation. The 37-foot electric bus can traditionally carry a maximum of 66 students for up to 120 miles on a single charge.

Blue Bird partner organization InCharge Energy will donate a Level 2 AC vehicle charger to the foundation enabling the bus to be recharged overnight. The donation includes the charging hardware, one year of InControl software and data plan, a virtual site assessment and a route planning consultation.

Blue Bird is the only U.S.-owned and operated school bus manufacturer in the United States. The company is the proven leader in low- and zero-emission school buses with nearly 1,000 electric-powered buses in operation today. Blue Bird manufactures its school buses in Fort Valley, Ga. The shift to clean student transportation helps Blue Bird sustain approx. 2,000 good-paying jobs.

About Blue Bird Corporation

Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) is recognized as a technology leader and innovator of school buses since its founding in 1927. Our dedicated team members design, engineer and manufacture school buses with a singular focus on safety, reliability, and durability. Blue Bird buses carry the most precious cargo in the world – the majority of 25 million children twice a day – making us the most trusted brand in the industry. The company is the proven leader in low- and zero-emission school buses with more than 20,000 propane, natural gas, and electric powered buses in operation today. Blue Bird is transforming the student transportation industry through cleaner energy solutions. For more information on Blue Bird's complete product and service portfolio, visit www.blue-bird.com.

About Jerome Bettis Bus Stops Here Foundation

Founded in 1997 by Pro Football Hall of Famer, Jerome Bettis, the Bus Stops Here Foundation is dedicated to improving the overall quality of life for under-resourced, inner-city youth. The Bus Stops Here Foundation accomplishes this by providing financial resources, educational and recreational programs and mentoring that will assist youth in learning to distinguish between healthy and unhealthy choices. In support of the WOW CyberBus initiative, the Bus Stops Here Foundation brings decades of experience in engaging the region’s youth, as well as the brand ambassadorship of one of our region’s most beloved celebrities. For more information, visit https://thebusstopsherefoundation.org.

