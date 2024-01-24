|
24.01.2024 22:18:00
Blue Bird to Report Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Results on February 7, 2024
Blue Bird Corporation (Nasdaq: BLBD), the leader in electric and cleaner-emission school buses, will release its fiscal 2024 first quarter financial results on February 7, 2024.
The public is invited to attend an audio webcast in which Blue Bird executives Phil Horlock, CEO, and Razvan Radulescu, CFO, will discuss results. This webcast will take place at 4:30PM ET on February 7, 2024. A slide presentation will be available to support the webcast.
Dial-in details and the webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations portion of Blue Bird’s website at http://investors.blue-bird.com. Please click on the link in the Events box in the lower right corner of the Blue Bird Investor Relations landing page to access the webcast.
A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes via the same link on Blue Bird’s website.
About Blue Bird Corporation
Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) is recognized as a technology leader and innovator of school buses since its founding in 1927. Our dedicated team members design, engineer and manufacture school buses with a singular focus on safety, reliability, and durability. Blue Bird buses carry the most precious cargo in the world – the majority of 25 million children twice a day – making us the most trusted brand in the industry. The company is the proven leader in low- and zero-emission school buses with more than 20,000 propane, natural gas, and electric powered buses in operation today. Blue Bird is transforming the student transportation industry through cleaner energy solutions. For more information on Blue Bird's complete product and service portfolio, visit www.blue-bird.com.
