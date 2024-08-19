|
19.08.2024 08:00:51
Blue Light Card ‘reward’ has now turned into £3,941 loss
Discount service for emergency and healthcare workers says it’s ‘here for you’, but won’t refund us after we used it to buy flooring from Carpetright for our new homeIn early June, my partner and I completed the purchase of our first house. It needed new carpets and flooring throughout, and we chose Carpetright because it was offering 6.5% off to customers, such as me, who have a Blue Light Card. The card offers savings to emergency and healthcare workers, and I used mine to buy vouchers to fund the purchase through the Blue Light Card voucher shop. My partner also used her workplace discount scheme to get a further 6% off.Carpetright went into administration before the flooring could be installed. We are now in the awful position of having no carpet (we had ripped up the old one ready for the new) and having lost £3,941. I have tried requesting a refund through Blue Light Card, but it says it can’t oblige. We have registered with the administrators but are unlikely to get much back from them. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|11,40
|-1,72%