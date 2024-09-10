BMW Group Cuts FY24 Outlook, Stock Down

(RTTNews) - BMW Aktiengesellschaft (BMWYY.PK), Tuesday announced a reduction in guidance for the fiscal year 2024, mainly due to low demand in the Chinese market and technical problems related to the Integrated Braking System, resulting in additional warranty costs in a high three-digit million amount in the third quarter.

The automaker now expects EBIT of 6 to 7 percent compared to previously estimated 8 to 10 percent for the full year 2024.

Also, the company estimates Return on Capital Employed of 11 to 13 percent, instead of previously expected 15 to 20 percent, for the same period.

Currently, BMW's stock is falling 11.74 percent, to $25.18 over the previous close of $28.53 on the OTC Markets.