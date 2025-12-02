BMW Group Sets New Climate Target For 2035, Aims To Cut Emissions By 60 Mln Tons

(RTTNews) - German automajor BMW Group (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) Tuesday announced its new climate target, committing to reduce CO2e emissions by at least 60 million metric tons by 2035 compared with 2019 levels, an increase of roughly 20 million tons beyond its existing 2030 goal.

The move marks a major step in the company's broader plan to reach net zero by 2050 and aligns with the Paris Agreement.

The company said the new milestone will cut the CO2e intensity of its business in half by 2035, measured as emissions per euro generated. BMW plans to achieve this through expanded use of renewable energy, higher volumes of secondary raw materials, efficiency improvements in vehicle use, and product and process innovation across all drivetrains.

BMW is focusing heavily on emissions-intensive components such as batteries, aluminum, and steel. Its production network has sourced 100% renewable electricity since 2020, and its new Debrecen plant will operate without fossil fuels. Efficiency gains like those seen in the next-generation BMW iX3—which uses up to 20% less energy—will also play a significant role.