02.12.2025 17:45:29

BMW Group Sets New Climate Target For 2035, Aims To Cut Emissions By 60 Mln Tons

(RTTNews) - German automajor BMW Group (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) Tuesday announced its new climate target, committing to reduce CO2e emissions by at least 60 million metric tons by 2035 compared with 2019 levels, an increase of roughly 20 million tons beyond its existing 2030 goal.

The move marks a major step in the company's broader plan to reach net zero by 2050 and aligns with the Paris Agreement.

The company said the new milestone will cut the CO2e intensity of its business in half by 2035, measured as emissions per euro generated. BMW plans to achieve this through expanded use of renewable energy, higher volumes of secondary raw materials, efficiency improvements in vehicle use, and product and process innovation across all drivetrains.

BMW is focusing heavily on emissions-intensive components such as batteries, aluminum, and steel. Its production network has sourced 100% renewable electricity since 2020, and its new Debrecen plant will operate without fossil fuels. Efficiency gains like those seen in the next-generation BMW iX3—which uses up to 20% less energy—will also play a significant role.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

17:47 Commerzbank-Depot: In diese US-Aktien hat das Finanzhaus im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert
01.12.25 Die Top 20 der größten europäischen Banken
01.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im November 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.12.25 November 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
30.11.25 KW 48: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht stärker in den Feierabend -- DAX legt letztlich zu -- Asiens Märkte schließen zurückhaltend
Der heimische und der deutsche Leitindex konnten am Dienstag Gewinne einfahren. Anleger in Fernost wagten sich derweil nicht recht aus ihrer Deckung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen