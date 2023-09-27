27.09.2023 08:00:13

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION NO.596/2014

 

Arix Bioscience plc

 

Board Change

 

LONDON, 27 September 2023: Arix Bioscience plc (Arix or the Company) (LSE: ARIX), a transatlantic venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies, today announces that Robert Lyne, Chief Executive Officer has decided to step down from his position to pursue a new opportunity and will leave the company by the end of 2023.

 

Peregrine Moncreiffe, Chairman of Arix, stated:

 

Robert has been a pivotal part of Arixs journey and its founding purpose of bringing breakthrough advances in biotechnology to patients who need them while delivering significant returns to shareholders. He navigated the company following a period of corporate governance uncertainty, and through the Covid pandemic and subsequent market volatility, deploying a dual approach of conserving cash while enhancing value in the portfolio by selecting highly prospective new investments. This strategy has preserved shareholder value during a period of sustained market uncertainty. We thank Robert for his significant contributions to Arix over the years and wish him well in the future.

 

Going forward, the Boards primary focus will be to maximise shareholder returns and unlock the value in the Arix portfolio. Consequently, the Board will determine appropriate Board and management arrangements following the outcome of the strategic review and update shareholders accordingly. The Board will maintain its decision-making responsibilities on all investment decisions. 

 

About Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc is a transatlantic venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences.

 

We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise, and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com

 

 


