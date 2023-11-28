|
28.11.2023 17:40:00
BOARD OF DIRECTORS End of Olivier Chouraqui's term of office
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
End of Olivier Chouraqui's term of office
Cannes, 28 November 2023 at 6pm
Tonner Drones (FR001400H2X4 - ALTD) announces the end of Olivier Chouraqui's term of office as a director of the company.
Mr Olivier Chouraqui was appointed to the company's Board of Directors alongside Jean-François Ott and Bradley Taylor by the Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on 5 June 2023 as part of the reorganisation of the Tonner Drones group (formerly Delta Drone).
Having completed his term of office, Olivier Chouraqui will shortly be replaced by a new director. The Board of Directors would like to express its sincere thanks to Olivier Chouraqui for his contribution during the transition period, which has given the Group a new dynamic.
About Tonner Drones: Tonner Drones (formerly Delta Drone) develops drones and associated technologies for the defense and homeland security sectors. It is also a recognized international player in the sector of civilian drones for professional use. It develops a range of professional solutions based on drone technology, as well as all associated services that form a complete value chain.
Tonner Drones shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR001400H2X4).
More information on www.tonnerdrones.com
Contacts
|Actifin
Jean-Yves BARBARA
Financial communication
jybarbara@actifin.fr
+33 (0)1 56 88 11 13
|Actifin
Amélie Orio
Press Relations
amelie.orio@seitosei-actifin.com
+33 (0)1 56 88 11 16
