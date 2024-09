Boeing Bluffs, Union Balks: Why This Strike Story Only Gets Worse for Boeing

On Sept. 13, 2024, history repeated itself.For the first time in 16 years, contract negotiations between Boeing (NYSE: BA) and its International Association of Machinists (IAM) labor union broke down and ended in a strike after the union demanded a 40% wage hike (spread over three years). Boeing countered with an offer of 25% spread over four years...The union called a strike instead.For two straight weeks now, Boeing 's union has been on strike, and Boeing production of 737, 767, and 777 airliners in Washington State has been halted. Aviation experts estimate the company could be losing between $100 million and $150 million per day as this strike continues, according to Yahoo! Finance. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool