|
01.06.2024 10:02:00
Boeing's Stock Price Just Plunged. Is Now the Time to Invest?
It's always interesting when a high-level stock like Boeing (NYSE: BA) slumps because the market often overreacts, creating a good buying opportunity. However, there's no guarantee that what goes down must come up again. Here's a look at why the stock fell and what it means for investors.CFO Brian West's presentation at the Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference wasn't what investors wanted to hear. I'll start with the headlines and then the context around them.While West didn't put a figure on the expected cash outflow in 2024, he did say he expected this year to be "a use versus generation of cash flow," with a large cash outflow in the first half leading to cash generation in the second half as deliveries improve.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!