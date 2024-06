Boeing's Stock Price Just Plunged. Is Now the Time to Invest?

It's always interesting when a high-level stock like Boeing (NYSE: BA) slumps because the market often overreacts, creating a good buying opportunity. However, there's no guarantee that what goes down must come up again. Here's a look at why the stock fell and what it means for investors.CFO Brian West's presentation at the Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference wasn't what investors wanted to hear. I'll start with the headlines and then the context around them.While West didn't put a figure on the expected cash outflow in 2024, he did say he expected this year to be "a use versus generation of cash flow," with a large cash outflow in the first half leading to cash generation in the second half as deliveries improve.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel