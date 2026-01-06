Ondas Holdings Aktie

ISIN: US68236H1059

06.01.2026 03:04:00

Bold Prediction: Ondas Holdings Is About to Explode Higher. Here's the Smoking Gun.

Up more than fivefold in just six months, Ondas (NASDAQ: ONDS) could be on its way to becoming a story stock that lives up to the optimism. Price action and time are the ultimate judges of whether equities reach that status. Still, it's not a stretch to see this purveyor of drone and wireless technology extending its multibagger ways.Sure, some skepticism is warranted. Shares of Ondas nearly quadrupled last year, and to some investors, that implies a sequel is unlikely in 2026. Doubters may come to regret that skepticism because multiple factors support the bull case for Ondas. I see these as smoking guns telling me this stock is going to keep soaring. Perhaps due in part to a market capitalization of $3.7 billion, just eight sell-side analysts cover Ondas. They all rate it the equivalent of buy or strong buy. Notably, analysts have steadily increased their price targets in recent months, with an average price objective of $11.50 implying nearly 18% upside from the stock's closing price in 2025. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
