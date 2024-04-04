bonyf NV / Key word(s): Research Update/Product Launch

bonyf Advances to Phase 2 in Development of Alginate-Organic Denture Fixative Cream



04-Apr-2024





bonyf Advances to Phase 2 in Development of Alginate-Organic Denture Fixative Cream Ghent (Belgium), 2 April 2024, 6:00 a.m.; bonyf NV (Mnemonic: MLBON), the next-generation oral comfort expert, is a Euronext Paris listed company and specializes in the development, production and marketing of oral, denture, orthodontic and wound care products, is thrilled to announce the progression to Phase 2 in the development of its revolutionary Alginate-Organic Denture Fixative Cream. Following the successful completion of Phase 1, where promising initial results were obtained, the company is now entering a critical stage in refining and validating the product's efficacy. Throughout Phase 1, bonyf's dedicated team of researchers and scientists conducted rigorous testing to evaluate the performance and safety of the Alginate-Organic Denture Fixative Cream. The positive outcomes achieved during this phase have propelled the project forward, instilling confidence in the potential of this groundbreaking formula. "We are excited to enter Phase 2 of development for our Alginate-Organic Denture Fixative Cream", said Jean-Pierre Bogaert, CEO at bonyf. "The progress we have made thus far is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence striving for maximum comfort in oral care." The Alginate-Organic Denture Fixative Cream represents a significant advancement in denture care, harnessing the natural benefits of Alginate and Organic ingredients to deliver superior grip and comfort for denture wearers. With Phase 2 now underway, bonyf aims to further optimize and conduct comprehensive testing to validate its efficacy and safety. "Our goal is to develop a product that not only provides exceptional performance but also promotes overall oral health", "We believe that the Alginate-Organic Denture Fixative Cream has the potential to redefine the standards of denture care." As bonyf progresses through Phase 2, the company remains dedicated to transparency and excellence in its research and development efforts. Updates on the project's milestones and advancements will be provided to ensure stakeholders are informed every step of the way. Note: This press release is for informational purposes only and may not reflect the most current product details. bonyf’s strengths Products with patented formulations

Produced in Switzerland compliant with stringent international quality regulations

Proven clinical efficacy

Commercial presence in 37 countries

Prospects for solid growth and rapid profitability

A fast-growing oral and dental care market

About bonyf Incorporated in 1979, bonyf specialises in the development, production and selling of cutting-edge oral & dental care products. bonyf is a forward-thinking company committed to revolutionizing oral care through innovation and research. With a focus on quality and efficacy, bonyf develops cutting-edge products designed to enhance the well-being of individuals worldwide. Through its unwavering commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, bonyf makes a real difference to people suffering from dental and oral conditions. The company has its R&D facilities in Liechtenstein (in the renown dental valley), a production plant in Switzerland and distributes its product range in 37 countries worldwide. Benefiting from seven patent protected formulations and products developed in-house, bonyf expects strong future development, driven by the fast-growing oral and dental care market. For more information about bonyf and its innovative oral care products, please visit www.bonyf.com. bonyf Jean-Pierre Bogaert investor@bonyf.com Press Relations CapValue info@capvalue.fr +33 1 80 81 50 00

