Boost Loss Prevention with Chrp’s New Guidewire Marketplace App

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) and Chrp Technologies (Chrp) announced that Chrp’s new Ready for Guidewire validated accelerator is now available to PolicyCenter users in the Guidewire Marketplace.

Chrp specializes in inspection-based loss prevention for insurers. Its proprietary technology guides homeowners through a simple four-point virtual home inspection and uses artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze the home, identifying potential hazards. The resulting data is used to provide bespoke actionable insights to insurers based on their underwriting guidelines, allowing them to underwrite quickly and accurately. It also enables homeowners to fix any potential hazards, reducing the likelihood of a claim.

With Chrp’s Loss Prevention Accelerator, insurers can:

Quickly order Chrp inspections directly from PolicyCenter;

Automatically pre-fill relevant policy data for the homeowner, saving them time and boosting satisfaction;

Easily review and store completed inspection data in PolicyCenter; and

Improve loss ratios and underwriting efficiency.

Chrp’s inspection reviews over 200 known failure points both inside and outside homes, catching hazards before they become expensive claims. The platform’s end-to-end workflow automates all communications and notifications between the insurer, policyholders, and agents.

"Our technology uses AI to identify the condition of a home with a very high rate of accuracy, reducing home inspection costs and preventing countless property claims,” said Chin Ma, President, Chrp. "Combining Chrp and Guidewire gives our shared customers a one-stop-shop for all things loss prevention.”

"Congratulations to Chrp on the release of its new PolicyCenter app,” said Will Murphy, Vice President, Global Technology Alliances, Guidewire. "Chrp’s technology is powerful because it benefits both insurers and homeowners, reducing risk for both parties. Additionally, homeowners are empowered to protect the value of their home using Chrp, helping insurers to build better relationships with them and increasing policyholder satisfaction.”

About Chrp Technologies

Founded in 2020 by Micah Kalisch and Chin Ma, Chrp is an insurance technology company (‘InsurTech’) that drives loss prevention for homeowner’s insurance companies.

Chrp built an AI-enabled technology platform, infused with home insurance and construction expertise, to help the insurance industry save billions and build better relationships with their customers.

Like telematics automotive insurance, loss prevention has dramatically reduced claims and improved customer experience. More importantly, it made drivers safer.

Chrp will do for home insurance what telematics did for automotive insurance: help homeowners and residential home insurance companies build better partnerships through healthier homes.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire’s solution ecosystem is the largest in the P&C industry, with over 185 solution partners providing over 215 integrations in the Guidewire Marketplace. Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 540 insurers in 40 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with more than 1,600 successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240117365604/en/