(RTTNews) - On Monday, Boots Capital Management LLC requested shareholders to vote Gold proxy card "for" Boots Capital's four highly qualified nominees.

The firm led by Ted Miller, former CEO of Crown Castle, clarified that it didn't object to the appointment of the new CEO, Steven Moskowitz to the Board, but was disappointed by the board's last-minute decision to increase the number of seats in the middle of proxy fight.

It further stated that it is not seeking to take control of Crown Castle Inc.'s (CCI) board as its candidates are seeking four seats out of twelve.

Currently, Crown Castle's stock is trading at $96.76, down 0.69 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.