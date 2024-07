Booz Allen Hamilton Preliminary Q1 Net Income Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (BAH), the parent company of Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., reported that its preliminary first quarter net income increased to $165.2 million or $1.27 per share from $161.4 million or $1.22 per share, prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was $1.38 compared to $1.47. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.52, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter revenue was $2.94 billion compared to $2.66 billion, a year ago. Revenue, excluding Billable Expenses, was $2.00 billion compared to $1.84 billion. Analysts on average had estimated $2.93 billion in revenue.

For fiscal 2025, the company expects adjusted EPS in a range of $5.80 - $6.05; and revenue growth in a range of 8.0% - 11.0%.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share, which is payable on August 30, 2024 to stockholders of record on August 14, 2024.

