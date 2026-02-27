|
27.02.2026 15:27:56
Boralex Appoints Philippe Bonin As CFO And Executive VP
(RTTNews) - Boralex Inc. (BRLXF.PK), Friday announced the appointment of Philippe Bonin as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective March 16, 2026.
Following the appointment, Stéphane Milot, who has served as Interim Chief Financial Officer, will return to his role as Vice President, Investor Relations and Financial Planning & Analysis.
Before joining Boralex, Bonin held senior leadership roles and, over the course of his career, worked with organizations including Cogeco, TC Transcontinental, La Caisse, Talent.com, and Ernst & Young.
Additionally, the company announced the integration of the Corporate Social Responsibility and Enterprise Risk Management functions into the Finance function as of March 2.
Boralex's stock closed at $19.42 on the OTC Markets.
