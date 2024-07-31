|
31.07.2024 20:18:58
BorgWarner's Q2 Was a Mixed Bag as EV-Related Sales Slid
BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA), a global leader in propulsion systems for electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles, released a mixed set of second-quarter results on July 31. The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.19 per share, up from $1.06 in the prior-year period. However, net sales saw a 1.9% year over year decline, which management attributed to lower market volumes and currency exchange impacts. The company also raised its full-year adjusted operating margin guidance to a range of 9.6% to 9.8%, reflecting robust cost management efforts, although it reduced its full-year net sales outlook to a range of $14.1 billion to $14.4 billion. Overall, the quarter exhibited strength in operational efficiency but indicated challenges in its electrification strategy.BorgWarner specializes in propulsion systems for electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It has recently concentrated on expanding its electric vehicle (EV) and hybrid product offerings under its "Charging Forward" initiative. With this strategic pivot, the company aims to capture a healthy share of the rapidly growing EV market -- management is targeting for $10 billion in annual eProduct sales by 2027. Additionally, BorgWarner has pursued several acquisitions to enhance its technological capabilities and geographic reach.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Q2 Holdings Inc
|62,00
|0,00%