Boston Omaha Finally Gave Investors a Detailed Look at the Business -- Here's What You Need to Know

To say that Boston Omaha (NYSE: BOC) has historically been short on investor communication would be an understatement. But the good news is that management is trying to change that, and we recently saw Boston Omaha 's first-ever investor presentation. In this video, I'll break down all the important highlights and takeaways.*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Aug. 26, 2024. The video was published on Aug. 27, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool