31.01.2024 12:33:11
Boston Scientific Corp Announces Rise In Q4 Bottom Line
(RTTNews) - Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year
The company's bottom line totaled $504 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $126 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Boston Scientific Corp reported adjusted earnings of $817 million or $0.55 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.1% to $3.73 billion from $3.24 billion last year.
Boston Scientific Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $504 Mln. vs. $126 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.34 vs. $0.09 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $3.73 Bln vs. $3.24 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.50 to $0.52
