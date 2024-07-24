Boston Scientific Corp Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $324 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $261 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Boston Scientific Corp reported adjusted earnings of $914 million or $0.62 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.4% to $4.12 billion from $3.60 billion last year.

Boston Scientific Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $324 Mln. vs. $261 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.22 vs. $0.18 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $4.12 Bln vs. $3.60 Bln last year.