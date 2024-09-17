|
17.09.2024 13:31:09
Boston Scientific Gets FDA Approval For Expanded Indication Of INGEVITY+ Pacing Leads
(RTTNews) - Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Tuesday said it received Food and Drug Administration's approval for the expanded indication of INGEVITY+ Pacing Leads to include conduction system pacing (CSP) of the left bundle branch area (LBBA).
Pacing of the LBBA is an alternative to traditional right ventricular pacing for the treatment of symptomatic bradycardia, a condition in which the heart beats too slowly.
"We believe the expanded indication for the INGEVITY+ Pacing Lead will enhance the implant experience for physicians and connect this technology to the growing number of patients who can benefit from LBBA pacing," said Scott Olson, senior vice president and president, Cardiac Rhythm Management and Diagnostics, Boston Scientific.
