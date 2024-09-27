|
27.09.2024 13:30:50
Boston Scientific's FARAPULSE Pulsed Field Ablation System Gets Japanese Regulatory Approval
(RTTNews) - Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) announced Friday that it has received Pharmaceuticals and Medical Device Agency approval in Japan for the FARAPULSE Pulsed Field Ablation or PFA System.
The company said it plans to launch the FARAPULSE PFA System, which is indicated for the isolation of pulmonary veins in the treatment of paroxysmal atrial fibrillation or AF, in Japan in the coming weeks, following reimbursement approval.
The FARAPULSE PFA System is a novel alternative to standard-of-care thermal ablation treatment for AF, which can lead to increased risk of death, stroke and heart failure and affects more than one million people in Japan.
Unlike traditional thermal ablation, which uses extreme heat or cold to ablate cardiac tissue associated with AF, the FARAPULSE PFA System uses non-thermal electrical fields that avoid damage to surrounding structures.
Nick Spadea-Anello, president, Electrophysiology, Boston Scientific, said, "The FARAPULSE PFA System is the most clinically studied PFA system and its use in treating more than 125,000 patients globally to date continues to reinforce its strong safety, efficacy and efficiency profile. The rapid adoption of the FARAPULSE PFA System, which is now approved in more than 65 countries, indicates a paradigm shift for the treatment of paroxysmal AF - one that has clinical benefits to both physicians and patients - and we look forward to bringing this differentiated technology to Japan."
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Boston Scientific Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Boston Scientific Corp.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Boston Scientific Corp.
|74,50
|0,68%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow Jones erzielt neues Allzeithoch -- Rallymodus: ATX geht mit Aufschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX erneut mit Allzeithoch -- Hang Seng und Shanghai Composite schließen höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich im Freitagshandel fester, während der deutsche Leitindex seine Rekordjagd fortsetzte. In den USA geht es nach oben - der Dow Jones erreicht dabei eine neue Bestmarke. Die Börsen in Fernost legten zum Wochenende hin indes ebenfalls nochmals kräftig zu.