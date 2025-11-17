Brady Aktie
Brady Corporation Profit Rises In Q1
(RTTNews) - Brady Corporation (BRC) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's earnings came in at $53.9 million, or $1.13 per share. This compares with $46.8 million, or $0.97 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Brady Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $58 million or $1.21 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 7.5% to $405.287 million from $377.065 million last year.
Brady Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $53.9 Mln. vs. $46.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.13 vs. $0.97 last year. -Revenue: $405.287 Mln vs. $377.065 Mln last year.
* Net income per Class A nonvoting common share.
Looking ahead, for the 12-month period to July 31, 2026 (full year), Brady Corporation now expects adjusted income of $4.90 to $5.15 per share, compared with the prior expectation of $4.85 to $5.15 per share.
Brady now anticipates annual net earnings per Class A nonvoting common share of $4.57 to $4.82 per share against the prior outlook of $4.55 to $4.85 per share.
In addition, the company said: “The other assumptions included in our fiscal 2026 guidance include a full-year income tax rate of approximately 21 percent, depreciation and amortization expense of approximately $44 million, and capital expenditures of approximately $40 million.”
BRC was up by 1.08% at $75.68 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
