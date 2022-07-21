Brand Institute's President of Canadian Regulatory Affairs Updates Brand Name Assessment Methodology Based on Health Canada Trends

As Director General (DG) of Marketed Health Products Directorate (MHPD), Scott Sawler was responsible for leading the evidence-based program to assess health product risks including guidance on drug brand names from a medication error perspective.

MIAMI, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Institute, the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related name development, is pleased to announce new processes in its workflow. Brand Institute worked on 95% of the brand names approved by Health Canada in 2021 and leveraged this work to improve its processes for 2022. The continual interactions with Health Canada helped Drug Safety Institute (DSI) improve its processes to include a more precise search of the Drug Product Database (DPD) and Licensed Natural Health Product Database (LNHPD) using the Phonetic and Orthographic Computer Analysis (POCA).

DSI's more targeted search algorithm helps distinguish a signal-to-noise ratio for a proposed brand name. Additionally, the simulation experiments employed by DSI to assess the confusability of a proposed name by inserting it into a variety of prescribing, transcribing, dispensing and administration scenarios and documenting the resulting failures have been revised to assure the most common use setting and highest risk scenario are better taken into consideration.

Mr. Sawler approved the Guidance document for Industry – Review of Drug Brand Names, which outlines the Look-alike Sound-alike (LASA) requirements to show brand name will not be misleading. The aim of this guidance is to prevent medication errors and obliges the sponsor to conduct LASA testing according to specific requirements and submit the data to Health Canada for review. DSI conducts its research according to these requirements and continually makes process improvements.

About Brand Institute and its wholly owned subsidiary, Drug Safety Institute

Brand Institute is the global leader in brand name and identity development, providing a broad portfolio of branding and naming related services, including brand strategy, name development, trademark searches, market research, regulatory services, and visual identity solutions.

Drug Safety Institute (DSI) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brand Institute that provides Brand Institute's healthcare clients with industry-leading guidance pertaining to drug name safety, packaging, and labeling. DSI is comprised of former naming regulatory officials from global government health agencies, including FDA, EMA, Health Canada, AMA, and the WHO.

